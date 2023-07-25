Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $389,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 298,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 83,841 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 759,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

