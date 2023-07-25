Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $452,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

