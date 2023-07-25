Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

NYSE:V opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.67. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

