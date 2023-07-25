Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.