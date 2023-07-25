Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

