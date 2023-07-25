Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 267.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

