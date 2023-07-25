Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 3,727 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

