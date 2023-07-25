Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $255,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

