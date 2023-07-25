Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $255,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
JCPB opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Will Cloudflare Go Back Into Rally Mode After Q2 Earnings Report?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is AT&T Stock a Golden Opportunity or ‘Lead’ Weight?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Will Q2 Earnings Propel Payment Processor Shift4?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.