Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

