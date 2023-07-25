Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $249.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.