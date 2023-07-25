Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $69.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

