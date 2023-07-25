Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

