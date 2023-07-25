Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 134,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 151.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $508.78 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.77. The company has a market capitalization of $473.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.