Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Barclays

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,922. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $936,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

