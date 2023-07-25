LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,100 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

