Lincoln National Corp Has $628,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $375.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $389.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.