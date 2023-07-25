Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 258,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

