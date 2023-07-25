Lipe & Dalton Has $2.11 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $450.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.