LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.67% of Chesapeake Energy worth $68,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,232,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

