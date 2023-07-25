LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $80,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 in the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $69.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

