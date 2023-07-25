LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Hibbett worth $39,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $518.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

