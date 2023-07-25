LSV Asset Management Sells 380,063 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $69,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 166,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 635.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,230,000 after buying an additional 412,519 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

