LSV Asset Management Sells 3,900 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.33% of Builders FirstSource worth $40,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 41.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $149.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.