Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.35, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

