M/I Homes (MHO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $436,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $245,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $1,498,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,311,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Further Reading

