ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 3.0 %

MAN opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 106,649 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 15.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

