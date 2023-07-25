Maple Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $306.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

