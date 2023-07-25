Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,150,000 after buying an additional 775,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after buying an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,530,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 111,336 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

