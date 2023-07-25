Marine Products (MPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 10.59%.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MPX opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marine Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Marine Products

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.