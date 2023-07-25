Matthews International (MATW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $479.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.38 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MATW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

