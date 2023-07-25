MaxLinear (MXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
Shares of MXL opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.
A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
