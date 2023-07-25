MaxLinear (MXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after acquiring an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after buying an additional 106,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

