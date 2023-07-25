MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MNOV opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Stories

