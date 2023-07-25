Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $336.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.20.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $291.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.76. The firm has a market cap of $747.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $318.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

