MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MGM opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.