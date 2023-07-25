Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

