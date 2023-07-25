Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.77.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.