Moatable (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RENN opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Moatable has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

In other Moatable news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of Moatable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moatable by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Moatable by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Moatable by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Moatable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Moatable by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.

