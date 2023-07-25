Mondelez International (MDLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Mondelez International has set its FY23 guidance at $3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.25- EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 492,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 57,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,872.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

