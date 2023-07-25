Morgan Stanley Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $205.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after buying an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444,685 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

