Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $187.00 price objective on the stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.