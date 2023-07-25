MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.82.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $502.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.33. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

