MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 645.7% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,718,000 after acquiring an additional 279,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $502.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.33.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.82.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

