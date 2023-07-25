Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

