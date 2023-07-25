National Bank Financial Comments on mdf commerce inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a report released on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

mdf commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$3.51 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of C$154.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 66.26%.

mdf commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.