National Bank Financial Comments on mdf commerce inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a report released on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
mdf commerce Price Performance
mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 66.26%.
mdf commerce Company Profile
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.
