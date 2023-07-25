National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Saturday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -819.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,931.36%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2,211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 22,110 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.