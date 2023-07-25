Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:NM opened at $1.74 on Monday. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
