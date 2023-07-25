Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NM opened at $1.74 on Monday. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

