NBT Bank N A NY Sells 312 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

