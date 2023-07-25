New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,154,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 1,360,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,024,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 496,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 755,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

