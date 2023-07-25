New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 86,621 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.70% of Cognex worth $60,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

