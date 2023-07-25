NewMarket (NEU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The business had revenue of $702.79 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.2 %

NEU opened at $438.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.00. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $439.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NewMarket by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

