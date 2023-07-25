Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.85.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $290,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 22.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 679,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 123,717 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 15,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 120,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

